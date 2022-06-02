‘Absolute machine’ – Jurgen Klopp’s Robert Lewandowski comments resurface as 33-year-old confirms he’s leaving Bayern Munich

Liverpool have been tipped to make a move for Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski as Sadio Mane looks set to move to the Allianz Arena.

The Polish forward is recognised as the best number nine in the world by many and he’s recently announced that he’s played his last game for the Bundesliga outfit.

This has ignited rumours that the 33-year-old could be set for a reunion with his former Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp, and as a result of the speculation, comments that Klopp made back in 2021 when he was asked who the best player he’d coached was have resurfaced.

“Robert Lewandowski,” the Liverpool boss told BILD (via the Mirror).

“It actually won’t be fair to say that about any other player except Lewy,” Klopp confessed. “What he has made out of his potential, how he pushed himself to become the player he is today, that’s extraordinary. Lewy took every step he needed to take to be that goal machine. Every one. He has immersed himself in the game, he just knows in every situation what he has to do, where he has to go. Lewy is an absolute machine.”

The manager of Poland, the side that Lewandowski represents internationally, has claimed he’d love to see the Munich No. 9 arrive at Anfield this summer, and he’s certainly not alone.

He would guarantee goals and would add yet more firepower to the Anfield outfit.

Manchester City have signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund meaning they will score even more goals next season, so Klopp may now feel the need to respond with his own signing.

Lewandowski and Klopp worked together for four years at Dortmund and it’s clear that there is mutual respect between the pair.

When the Poland international was asked for his thoughts on the German’s move to Merseyside back in 2015, he said:

“Kloppo fits perfectly with the Premier League,” Lewandowski told Goal (via the Mirror).

“At Liverpool, he can make the difference with his attitude and positive thinking. The players will play better. He definitely knows what to do and how to make them win as a team. This is the perfect club and league for him. He is a great guy and a great coach.”

He certainly has made a difference at the club picking up every major trophy possible so far.

Surely Lewandowski is excited by the prospect of moving to the Premier League and playing under the 54-year-old once again.

It remains to be seen what happens in the impending transfer window, but to sign him on a free transfer would be a seriously good piece of business.

