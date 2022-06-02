Andy Robertson admits he’s experienced the ‘toughest 10 days’ of his football career as he suffers play-off heartbreak with Scotland

Andy Robertson has claimed that the last 10 days have been the ‘toughest’ of his football career so far.

The 28-year-old’s Liverpool side missed out on Premier League success on the final day of the season to Manchester City and were defeated by Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

And then whilst representing his native Scotland at Hampden Park last night, the Scots were defeated 3-1 by Ukraine and were therefore denied a spot in the 2022 Qatar World Cup at the end of the year.

“Personally, it’s been the toughest 10 days of my football career, of course it has been. Emotionally, mentally, physically, everything. So it’s not been great,” the former Hull City man said (as quoted by The Independent).

“But to be honest I will deal with that myself, I will go away and think about that myself.

“But I am just gutted for those lads in there. Obviously I was desperate for them to get to a World Cup and play on the biggest stage and unfortunately we have fallen short.

“But we need to be ready the next time it comes around. The way it is with international football, people get older and you never know when your last chance of it will be. That’s why it hurts so much.”

Scotland haven’t competed in a World Cup since 1998 and with the next tournament not taking place until 2026, Robertson is aware that his chances of playing in the tournament during his career my be rather slim.

Despite the disappointment, the Liverpool No. 26 was honest in his assessment of the game and admitted his side didn’t deserve to win the game.

“We didn’t put a performance in that deserved to go through,” Robertson said. “We didn’t quite get our foot on the ball. They settled quicker. Usually in these games the team that settles quicker has the upper hand, and that’s what happened.

“We didn’t play our football until it was too late. We knew they were going to tire but we didn’t start really putting pressure on them until the last 15 when you are 2-0 down and you start chasing the game and you leave yourselves open to counter-attacks.

“But we had to push and we gave it a fight for the last 15, but that’s not good enough to win a game.”

Robbo had a great season for the Reds, however – he was part of the side that lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this term and made a whopping 47 appearances.

He registered three goals and 15 assists across all competitions and remains a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Scotland do have some UEFA Nations League games coming up but in terms of club football, the full-back can have a deserved rest before we go again in August.