‘Back stronger’ – Jordan Henderson on Liverpool’s extraordinary season and creating ‘more memories together’ in the future

Jordan Henderson has taken to his Instagram account to thanks Liverpool’s supporters and express how ‘proud’ he is of his teammates for an ‘extraordinary season’ for the Reds.

The former Sunderland man captained Jurgen Klopp’s side to Carabao Cup and FA Cup success as well as finishing as runners-up in both the Premier League and Champions League.

The Anfield outfit played every single game possible this season, but despite the success that the Reds have tasted in recent seasons, the 31-year-old insisted his side ‘will be back stronger’ and will ‘create more memories together’.

The England international made 57 appearances for Klopp’s side this season (across all competitions) registering 10 goal contributions along the way.

There may be calls by many supporters to strengthen our midfield options this summer, but Henderson will remain a vital player for the Reds even if that is as a bit-part player next term.

He’s the perfect captain and represents everything that is good about the club.

It would’ve obviously been great to lift one more trophy this season, but two trophies is still a great achievement nevertheless.

It’s time for our lads to rest up and get ready to do it all over again in August.

You can see Hendo’s Instagram post below:

