Ex-Red urges ‘world class’ striker to snub Manchester United for Liverpool this summer

Darwin Nunez had a superb season for SL Benfica this term and is now believed to be attracting attention from a number of clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United.

It’s believed that the Uruguayan has had a ‘meeting’ with a number of clubs ahead of a summer move away from Portuguese capital.

And Jose Enrique has now told the 22-year-old to opt for a move to Anfield rather than Old Trafford.

The ex-Red was responding to an article produced by the Daily Mail that suggested the striker is ‘open’ to a move to the Red Devils and is excited by the chance to play under new boss Erik ten Haag.

Enrique took to his Instagram account with a image of the article and said: “I hope this is not true and he comes to us instead. We should go for him, [he’s a] top player who can become world class under Klopp if we sell Sadio Mane.”

It would certainly be a blow to lose out on one of Europe’s top talents to a rival like United, but why would he opt for them over us?

The chance to play under Jurgen Klopp and battle for silverware season after season is what a lot of players dream of.

Ten Haag will attempt to rebuild at Old Trafford, but he has a seriously difficult task, so moving to the red side of Manchester would be a bit of a risk for Nunez.

A number of players have moved there in the past and struggled to reach their potential.

And with Sadio Mane appearing to be on his way out of the club this summer, Liverpool will be wanting to reinforce their attacking options, meaning Nunez could arrive on Merseyside and become an instant starter.

With Manchester City announcing the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, he will add yet more firepower to Pep Guardiola’s side so Klopp may therefore feel the need to make his own huge signing to rival the Citizens.

What happens in the transfer window remains to be seen, but some new additions will be needed to ensure we can remain as competitive as possible next season.

