French government exaggerated Liverpool fans’ fake tickets figure by 155% as lies continue to be unravelled

In a pursuit to blame Liverpool fans for the horror outside of the Stade de France, the lies of the French government have been found out.

As reported by the New York Times: ‘France’s interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, has claimed as many as 70 percent of tickets presented at the Stade de France in St.-Denis were fake.

‘He told a news conference Monday that the “root cause” of the chaos was roughly 30,000 to 40,000 English fans bearing counterfeit tickets — or no tickets — who jammed the entrances.

‘But according to official numbers reviewed by The New York Times, the exact number of fake tickets intercepted by stewards manning the entrance gates was far lower: 2,589, to be exact’.

From 40,000 to 2,589 is quite a jump and it’s disgusting that the French authorities could exaggerate the figures by 155%, in an attempt to lay the blame on our supporters.

It’s great that a publication such as the New York Times are also backing us on this, as the rest of the media continue to back our fans’ accounts.

Gerald Darmanin is a liar.

