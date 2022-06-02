(Image) ‘I will never forget…’ – Salah’s heartbreaking Champions League final message to Liverpool fans

Mo Salah has admitted that he would give up all the individual awards he earned from a tremendous season with Liverpool this term to have another shot at the Champions League final.

The Egyptian shared the message online, thanking both fans and journalists after being acknowledged as the PFA Fans’ Player of the Year.

It’s a heartbreaking message from the 29-year-old given all he’s been through this term on a sporting level, missing out on both the AFCON trophy and World Cup qualification.

That being said, it’s an experience that we’re sure will only embolden our No.11 to reach greater heights with the club once he’s had a proper chance to digest it all.

