James Milner awarded an MBE for services to football and charity

The Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours List has handed awards to 1,134 people, including James Milner.

Our No.7 is one of 452 recipients of an MBE for ‘for the great work his foundation undertakes’ and his services to football.

With his charity, James Milner Foundation, the 36-year-old has raised thousands to ‘promote healthy recreation for young people in the UK. The charity focuses on the development, improvement and provision of opportunities in sports, in particular football, rugby and cricket’.

After also representing Leeds United, Swindon Town, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester City, the midfielder has enjoyed a 20-year career to date and doesn’t show signs of slowing down.

The Leeds-born veteran sits fourth in the all-time Premier League appearances and is just 65 games away from breaking Gareth Barry’s record.

Whatever the utility man decides to do in the future, his legacy in football and charity is secured with this personal accolade.

