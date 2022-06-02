Kevin De Bruyne sends warning to the rest of the Premier League when discussing the arrival of Erling Haaland to Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne has sent a warning to the rest of the Premier League and claimed that new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland will help the Sky Blues ‘grow as a team’.

Pep Guardiola’s side have confirmed the signing of the Norwegian from Borussia Dortmund and the 21-year-old will add yet more firepower to the Etihad outfit.

He netted 86 goals in 89 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit and he’ll be hoping to ensure City lift their third title in a row next season after pipping Liverpool to the trophy this term by a single point.

“Erling Haaland is a top striker. His move should help us to grow as a team. Everybody expects a lot. They’ve always been looking for a number nine, but I think it’ll be good to have that striker that maybe scores 20-25 goals a season,” he told HLN (via the Liverpool Echo).

“Maybe (Haaland’s arrival might help me too),” De Bruyne added. “There have been years that I have more assists (than this season). But my chance creation and other things have remained consistent. Numbers are a part of football but they never tell you the full story.”

The signing of such a prolific goalscorer will make Guardiola’s favourites to retain the title once again.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see whether Klopp now feels the need to reinforce his attacking options this summer.

Sadio Mane is believed to have played his last game for the Reds and is nearing a move to Bayern Munich whilst Divock Origi is also leaving the club this summer.

We do still possess world class players in Mo Salah and Luis Diaz as well as Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino, but the German boss may now be on the hunt for a guaranteed goalscorer.

Benfica’s Darwin Nunez is a name that’s been linked with the club in recent weeks and he does look a serious talent.

We do have strength in depth all over the pitch, but more additions may be needed to ensure we can keep up with City and challenge on all four fronts once again next season.

