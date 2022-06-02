Liverpool could sign £68m Mane replacement for £34m or less as talks with Bayern begin – report

Liverpool could reportedly snap up a potential Sadio Mane replacement in Serge Gnabry for less than half his £68m valuation.

This comes courtesy of Anfield Central, with the publication claiming that talks have begun between Bayern Munich and the Reds over a potential transfer for the former Arsenal man.

Playing primarily on the right-flank (though more than capable of playing across the forward line), the German international has enjoyed a solid campaign with the Bundesliga champions, amassing 27 goal contributions in 45 games (across all competitions).

The prospect of snapping up the 26-year-old is one that may prove particularly tantalising given his much-improved reputation since a switch to Germany.

That being said, rare is the moment that our recruitment team genuinely consider options above the age of 25, which may very well go against the claim made.

There are always exceptions to the rule, regardless, with Thiago Alcantara and James Milner prominent examples of quality additions to the squad despite falling outside the typical age bracket Liverpool stick to for signings.

