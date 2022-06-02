Liverpool set to offer 27-year-old a new contract to halt growing interest from PSG and tie down his future

Several Liverpool players are nearing the end of their current contracts and so the club have a decision to make on who they would like to stay with the club.
As reported by The Athletic: ‘As well as Salah and Mane, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also approaching the final year of their contracts.
‘Liverpool are hoping to agree an extension with Keita, while Oxlade-Chamberlain’s future depends on whether he pushes for a move.
With the reported interest from PSG in Naby Keita, the move to get him a new contract may be to stop any other clubs from being able to pitch a move to our midfielder.
Our No.8, alongside the other mentioned players who have a solitary year left on their deals, could avoid a new contract so that they can negotiate a big money move next summer.
The club won’t want to see all of those players leave on a free though and so it’s going to be interesting to see what is decided for each man this summer.
He is certainly not worth a new contract.If LFC are offered that kind of money for him i am sure they would jump at the chance to sell.Keita is injury prone,below the level of a midfielder that LFC are accustomed to past and present,it really is a no braner.YNWA