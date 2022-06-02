PSG enter the race for ‘£30 million Liverpool man’ as summer of speculation gets ready to begin

Liverpool are always linked with so many different players and this summer will be the same but with as many possible outgoings as incomings.

As reported by Bild, via HITC: ‘Last week, Sport 1 claimed that the 30-year-old has decided to quit the Reds due to dissatisfaction over his salary, given that he only earns £100,000 per week on Merseyside.

‘Real Madrid were reported to have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign him but with the German outfit still big favourites, there’s reportedly another interested party.

READ MORE: (Video) French police storm Paris bar whilst Liverpool fans peacefully watch the Champions League final

‘Bild in Germany are now reporting that Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the former Southampton livewire, who set Liverpool back £30 million back in 2016’.

There has still yet to be an official confirmation from Sadio Mane or the club, despite the No.10 stating we would receive one after the Champions League final.

It seems as though the interested parties are continuing to queue for a potential deal, as our Senegalese forward enters the final year of his contact at Anfield.

We’ll now have to wait and see where the 30-year-old begins next season.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded