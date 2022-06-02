Takumi Minamino wins goal of the month award after his superb strike away to Southampton

It’s been a repeated show of deserved trust by Takumi Minamino this season and his last appearance provided a great goal.

It was his first start since the 7-0 away victory to Crystal Palace in December 2020 and the Japanese international scored against his former club.

After starting in the game against the club he spent the second-half of last season on loan with, our No.18 laid down a marker to be handed more football next season.

READ MORE: James Milner awarded an MBE for services to football and charity

The departure of Divock Origi and introduction of five substitutions in the Premier League could be the best news possible for the 27-year-old, who will be hoping to increase his opportunities.

Following the end of the footballing month, BBC Radio Merseyside held a vote for the best goal and the former RB Salzburg man won.

It’s great for him to receive some more personal acclaim, in a season where he was a major part of our domestic cup double success.

You can listen to the audio of Minamino’s goal via @bbcmerseysport on Twitter:

🏆 We have a winner…@takumina0116's thumping strike, in the 2-1 win against #SaintsFC at St Mary's, is the @bbcmerseysport May Goal of the Month for #LFC #⃣ #SOULIV 🔊 Sound ON https://t.co/5u0GP3HSw2 pic.twitter.com/bibEpz3L0i — BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) June 1, 2022

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded