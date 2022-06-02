‘They will regret it’ – Agbonlahor brashly slates Jota & Diaz amid Sadio Mane’s links to Bayern Munich

Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz will be unable to reach the kind of numbers Sadio Mane has delivered for Liverpool should the latter depart this summer.

The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a departure in the next window, with the player said to be keen on the prospect of a fresh challenge away from the Merseysiders.

“Salah gets free space at times because of Mane’s runs in behind. Diaz and Jota are not Mane. They will regret it,” the former Aston Villa hitman told Football Insider.

“Fair play to Mane. Players want what they deserve. If he thinks he’s worth £300,000-a-week, he’ll demand Bayern Munich pay it, or someone else.

“Liverpool will regret it. [Luis] Diaz is a great player but how many goals does he score? He’s good on the eye but I don’t think he’s going to get Mane numbers. [Diogo] Jota is a great player but can be in and out of games.

“For me, Mane is irreplaceable.”

The former Southampton ace has been arguably the Reds’ strongest performer on the pitch since the AFCON final, making up for Mo Salah’s comparative drop in numbers.

It’s incredibly harsh to criticise Diaz given what a phenomenal half of the season he’s enjoyed since his switch to Anfield in January.

Given that Jota himself has only registered two fewer goals than Mane this term (not to mention one more goal contribution overall compared to the No.10), it’s a statement that hardly tracks well with reality.

There’s no question that losing our Senegalese speedster will harm us as a team, though we’ve got a lot of faith in our recruitment team identifying a solution if one doesn’t already exist within the squad.

