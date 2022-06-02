Thiago Alcantara nominated for the Champions League Goal of the Tournament after his spectacular group stage effort

Thiago Alcantara makes so many things look beautiful on a football pitch and this season provided a perfect example of that.

In the group stage game at Anfield against Porto, our No.6 dispatched a delightful strike that had the internet in awe with thousands of replays.

The way in which the ball kissed the turf and raised back up, the body position, the way it flew into the Kop end goal – everything was just perfect.

In appreciation of the strike, the Spanish international has now been nominated the Champions League Goal of the Tournament.

Voting is open now and it would be great to reward the former Bayern Munich man with an accolade of this magnitude, particularly after such a brilliant campaign.

Few can disagree that this goal deserves it, so let’s get behind him and make sure to submit your vote!

If anyone needs any reminding of how magnificent the goal was, you can watch it here via Greats Goals‘ YouTube account:

