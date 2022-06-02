Three Liverpool players named in six-man PFA player of the year nominee list

Liverpool had a brilliant season and the personal awards nominations for several awards have reflected this.

Following the end of the campaign, the Professional Footballers’ Association revealed their shortlist for the 2022 Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

The full list is: Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Sadio Mane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Our three representatives will be hoping to claim the award, with the Egyptian King already being handed several individual accolades for his season’s work.

Our No.11 will be hoping to claim another award but the other two will also have high hopes, in a reflection for a double winning campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The winners are set to be announced on the 9th of June and all three will be hoping to hear their names being called out during the awards show.

