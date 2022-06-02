(Video) Gini Wijnaldum’s Twitter likes show how much he is missing Liverpool, a year after he left Anfield

Last year was dominated by Gini Wijnaldum’s future and whether or not he would stay at Liverpool.

He ultimately made the decision to head for pastures new and signed a contract with PSG, a city that our supporters have grown to hate in the past week.

The Dutchman’s maiden season in France hasn’t been full of personal success, despite making 38 appearances for the Parisians, he hasn’t managed to be a key part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard fined by the FA for his comments about Mo Salah following Liverpool’s victory over Everton in April

As the season came to a close, it was clear that our former No.5 spent some time reminiscing about his memories on Merseyside and his Twitter account is a big giveaway for that.

Searching through his likes, it’s clear that the 31-year-old has been missing his former home and has been interacting with former players and fan accounts.

If his departure is anything to go by, hopefully Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will see that the grass isn’t always greener away from the Reds.

You can watch the video of Wijnaldum’s Twitter likes via @empireofthekop:

Gini's Twitter likes are an emotional place to be 😥 #LFC @GWijnaldum pic.twitter.com/fZGbpgi2lU — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 2, 2022

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded