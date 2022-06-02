(Video) ‘I’m horrified’ – Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan thanks fans for sharing their experiences of the ‘horrible and traumatic’ events outside the Stade de France

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan has explained that he’s ‘horrified’ by fans’ accounts of their experiences outside the Stade de France before, during and after the Reds’ Champions League final clash with Real Madrid.

Hogan thanked fans for sharing their experiences of what he labelled as a ‘horrible and traumatic event’ which saw Liverpool fans ‘indiscriminately treated’.

Liverpool Football Club have asked for their supporters who attended the game to share their experiences of the events in the French capital and Hogan revealed ‘over five thousand’ fans have responded.

Gerald Darmanin, the French interior minister has today claimed that over 2000 fake tickets were scanned outside the ground and ultimately attempted to explain that this was the reason behind the disgusting actions of the French police.

There appears to be a new excuse coming from him each day in an attempt to explain the actions of his nation, why can he not just be honest and admit that the organisation of the entire event was a shambles?

There is clear video evidence showing young fans suffering from tear gas attacks and most Reds that were inside or around the ground on Saturday have admitted they lost all interest in the actual result of the game due to the treatment they experienced.

Something must be done to ensure we don’t see similar scenes ever again at a sporting event and to prevent UEFA and the French government from blatantly lying.

