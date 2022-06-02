(Video) “We’ve let ourselves down” – Andy Robertson on a “hugely disappointing” evening for Scotland against Ukraine

Andy Robertson hasn’t enjoyed the best past few weeks and Scotland’s elimination from the World Cup hasn’t helped his mood.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 28-year-old said: “Hugely disappointing. We’ve waited a long time for this game, our performances beforehand have been really good and to be honest we didn’t really show up.

“Ukraine settled into the game a lot quicker than us and it kind of just continued. We knew they were probably going to get tired and that was the case but we gave ourselves an uphill battle.

READ MORE: PSG enter the race for ‘£30 million Liverpool man’ as summer of speculation gets ready to begin

“We had to try and stay in the game but we didn’t manage that. We left ourselves open to the counter-attack as we had to push for a goal. We didn’t play the way we wanted to play and unfortunately, it’s passed us by.

“After a really positive campaign, we’ve let ourselves down tonight”.

It would have been a dream for our No.26 to captain his side at this year’s competition but it wasn’t to be, although this will be a boost for Jurgen Klopp to see him be more fresh for the second half of the season.

There should be some praise given to Ukraine though, as they fought against adversity to book their place in a play-off final against Wales.

You can watch the video of Robertson courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 “To be honest we [Scotland] didn’t really show up.” Andy Robertson on Scotland’s 3-1 defeat to Ukraine this evening. pic.twitter.com/5QPa4hBVvX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 1, 2022

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded