‘Absolutely’ – Ex-Red explains the reason behind why Sadio Mane is set to leave Liverpool this summer

Former Liverpool man Steve Nicol has suggested that Sadio Mane’s decision to leave Liverpool is financially motivated.

The Senegal international’s current Anfield contract is set to run out next summer which means the club are left with the difficult decision of either retaining his services for another year and then seeing him leave on a free, or cashing in now and selling the winger for a cut-price fee.

The former Southampton man has become recognised as one of the best players in the world in recent seasons, and Nicol insists he’s only moving on as he’s seeking a bigger salary.

“Oh, it’s money,” he told ESPN (via Anfield Watch).

“Absolutely it’s about money. From a professional point of view, why would you leave Liverpool?

“They are almost the best team in the land, so you aren’t moving for professional reasons. It’s definitely about money.

“If it is, then don’t give us some story about ‘looking for a new challenge’ nonsense.

“Just say, ‘I want a new contract and the one I want they aren’t going to give me it, which is fine. I have won everything I can and so I will move on’.”

READ MORE: Ex-Arsenal man claims Liverpool star is ‘not good enough’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side and was ‘shocked’ to see him feature in the Champions League final

It’s rather surprising that Mane wants to leave the club – he’s adored by the fans and is currently playing a pivotal role in one of the best teams in the world.

He may feel that his job at the club is done, which is understandable to a certain extent when you consider that he’s won every major trophy possible at the club, but why would he not want to win them again with us?

Liverpool have reportedly set their price for their No. 10 in an attempt to warn off any interest from Bayern Munich – the team that are favourites to sign Mane.

It’s estimated that the AFCON winner has demanded £393,000 per week to remain at Anfield, a figure that the club are not willing to pay.

It would be sad to see such an important player leave, but no player is bigger than the club and if his motivation to leave is purely down to finances, then so be it.

EOTK Insider: ‘Paris should be ashamed’ – Fan accounts of police aggression, ‘UEFA’s incompetence’ & the Champions League final as it unfolded