Dirk Kuyt takes first managerial role four years after ending his 20-year playing career

Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt has taken over as manager of Dutch second-tier side ADO Den Haag.

This will be the Dutchman’s first time in charge of a senior side, having previously coached Feyenoord U19s.

Taking to his Twitter account to confirm his position, he said: “It’s official. I am very proud to announce that I will be the next coach of @ADODenHaag. Looking forward to start! 🙌.”

Kuyt’s new side missed out on immediate promotion back to the top flight recently after being defeated by Excelsior in a penalty shootout.

His task will certainly be to get them back competing in the Eredivisie.

The former Netherlands international was a real favourite of the fans on Merseyside with his exceptional attitude and hard work.

He spent six years at the club after arriving from Feyenoord back in 2006 and scored 71 goals in 285 appearances for the club, including a strike in the 2007 Champions League final defeat to AC Milan.

He won just one trophy during his time at Anfield, the 2012 League Cup, but many view the 41-year-old as a Liverpool legend.

We wish him all the best for the future – YNWA.

You can see our former No. 18’s Twitter post below:

𝙞𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 | I am very proud to announce that I will be the next coach of @ADODenHaag. Looking forward to start! 🙌 Heel erg trots om bekend te maken dat ik de volgende coach word van @ADODenHaag. Ik kijk ernaar uit om te beginnen! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IEkCjEbjIQ — Dirk Kuyt (@Kuyt) June 2, 2022

