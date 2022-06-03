Egypt legend omits Mo Salah when discussing Africa’s top five players of all time

Former Egypt star Ahmed Hossam Mido has been discussing Africa’s top five players of all time and has rather remarkably left Mo Salah off his list.

The Liverpool winger is recognised as one of the best players in the world at the moment after enjoying a number of record-breaking and high-scoring seasons on Merseyside.

But despite the Egyptian King’s success in recent seasons, 2006 AFCON winner Mido didn’t include our No. 11 when discussing the matter with his 5.7m followers on his Twitter page.

“For me, the best five players in the history of Africa are George Weah, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto’o, Hossam Hassan, and Jay-Jay Okocha,” the 39-year-old said (via Soccernet).

It’s rather surprising to see Mido omit the former AS Roma man from the list, especially with him being an Egyptian compatriot.

Salah has reached insane levels in recent seasons and you could argue that Liverpool wouldn’t be where they are today without the 29-year-old and his regular goalscoring.

He’s won every major trophy possible at Anfield as well as a number of personal awards since moving to Merseyside in 2017.

On an individual level, Salah has picked up two CAF African Footballer of the Year awards, three Premier League Golden Boots, and was two years ago named the IFFHS Best CAF Men’s Player of the Decade (2011-2020).

We’d certainly include Mo on our list of the top five African players of all time, but everyone is entitled to their own opinion!

You can see Mido’s tweet below and translate via Twitter:

بالنسبة لي افضل خمس لاعبين في تاريخ أفريقيا چورچ ويا..دروجبا..ايتو..حسام حسن..اوكوشا..مين احسن خمسه لاعيبة في افريقيا في رأيك؟ هعرض ارائكم بكرة في #الريمونتادا — Mido (@midoahm) May 27, 2022

