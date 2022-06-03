Ex-Arsenal man claims Liverpool star is ‘not good enough’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side and was ‘shocked’ to see him feature in the Champions League final

Paul Merson has claimed that Naby Keita is ‘not good enough’ for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and explained that he was shocked when the Guniea International was introduced as a second half substitute in the Reds’ recent Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old has struggled to reach his full potential at Anfield since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2018 and the No. 8 spurned a great chance to draw Klopp’s side level late on in the clash at Stade de France.

And when summarising Liverpool’s season, Merson placed Keita in the ‘not good enough’ section.

“Naby Keita’s signing didn’t really do much for me,” the ex-Arsenal man told Sportskeeda (via HITC).

“I was a bit shocked when they brought him on in the Champions League final. Liverpool needed a goal, and he’s scored one goal in about a million games.”

The midfielder netted four goals in 40 appearances for the Reds this term (across all competitions), but on the most part, he’s failed to deliver the performances that we expect from a man that cost the club £54m four years ago.

Klopp is reportedly keen to offer him a new contract to ensure he remains on Merseyside, with rumours suggesting that French giants PSG are interested in a move, but the midfield remains a department that Liverpool are believed to be wanting to strengthen in the summer.

With many of their current options, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, no longer having time on their hands, it may be time for Klopp to look to the future and add some reinforcements.

There is of course the youthful talents of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott already showing signs that they’re here to stay, but in order to ensure we can compete with Manchester City and challenge for all four trophies once again this season, a new signing in the middle of the park may be needed.

AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni is one of our transfer targets, but it’s now believed that the young Frenchman has his sights set on a move to Real Madrid.

Because of this, our German boss may turn his attention to Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, a player he’s admired and was reportedly readying a move for back in 2017.

It remains to be seen what moves the club will make in this summer’s transfer market – Michael Edwards has worked wonders in recent seasons, let’s now hope that his replacement Julian Ward can do the same.

