‘He saves things he shouldn’t’ – Ex-Red stresses the importance of Alisson Becker to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side

Dean Saunders has admitted his admiration for Liverpool No. 1 Alisson Becker and suggested that the Brazilian earns the Reds 15-20 points per season.

The former AS Roma stopper has become recognised as one of the best ‘keepers in the world since his move to Merseyside in 2018 and has won every single major trophy possible at the club.

“You can more or less predict how many points Van Dijk is worth to Liverpool. You can predict how many points Alisson, when he signed, is worth to Liverpool as a goalkeeper,” Saunders told talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop).

“If you sort of predicted yourself in your own head how many points do you think Alisson’s worth? I’d say a season, just by having him in the goal, I’d say he’s worth about 15, 20 points for Liverpool. He saves things he shouldn’t and, they all make mistakes, but he doesn’t make that many.”

It was clear after our 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in 2018 that a world-class ‘keeper was the missing piece of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool jigsaw.

The Brazil international arrived at the club and instantly improved the side.

He finished this Premier League season with the joint most clean sheets alongside Manchester City’s Ederson and is also famous for scoring a injury-time header which ultimately resulting in the Reds qualifying for the Champions League during the 2020/21 season.

He conceded just 24 goals in 36 league games this season which is pretty remarkable.

Let’s hope his superb showings continue into next season as we attempt to be as competitive as possible once again.

