‘I can guarantee’ – talkSPORT pundit believes Jurgen Klopp has ‘had a conversation’ with World Cup winning Manchester United star ahead of summer transfer

Darren Bent has explained why he believes Jurgen Klopp may be interested in making a move for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

The 29-year-old is set to leave Old Trafford for free at the end of this month with a return to Juventus reportedly on the cards.

The talkSPORT pundit reckons Klopp has already had a ‘conversation’ with the World Cup winner and named the other Premier League boss that may also be interested in a move for the Frenchman.

“You say Klopp and Pep wouldn’t touch him, I bet they’ve probably looked at the scenario and I bet they’ve had a conversation with him,” Bent told talkSPORT (via HITC).

“You know what all great managers are like, they always think that even though that player has been a problem elsewhere, I can get the best out of him.

“I can guarantee you that Pep and Klopp think they can get the best out of any player on the planet.”

Pep Guardiola and Klopp are recognised as two of the world’s best managers and rightly so when you consider the fantastic careers they’ve had so far.

They’re currently in charge of England’s top two sides and will battle it out once again for league success next season.

We do believe that Klopp can get the most out of any player he has to work with, but we’re not sure that our German boss has held a ‘conversation’ with Pogba.

He may have disappointed in a United shirt ever since returning to the club back in 2016 but he does have potential – when playing for France he shines and often dominates the midfield, but for the Red Devils, he simply hasn’t been good enough.

With the pace of the game being slightly slower in other leagues around Europe, a move away from the English top-flight may be best thing for Pogba as he seeks to return to his best ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in November.

We may be in the hunt for a new midfielder this summer, but we expect the club to look at other options rather than the United No. 6.

