Karim Adeyemi makes Sadio Mane admission as Bundesliga transfer rumours intensify

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi has admitted his admiration for Sadio Mane but is hoping not to come up against the Senegal star in the Bundesliga next season.

The German international was a reported target for Liverpool for a number of seasons, but he recently completed a move to Dortmund in order to replace Erling Haaland after he joined Manchester City.

With the Norwegian heading to the Premier League, there are rumours suggesting that Mane may be heading the other way and moving to Germany with Bayern Munich reportedly readying a bid for our No. 10 – a player Adeyemi has huge praise for.

“For me, he is one of the best wingers in the world,” he told Sky Germany (via Liverpool Echo): “I prefer to see him on the outside than in the centre. He would be an asset to the Bundesliga. Unfortunately with the wrong club!”

Adeyemi was also keen to explain why he’s moved to Signal Iduna Park: “The club has a fast and aggressive style of play. That totally got me. Hopefully I can do something with my speed.”

It’s believed that the former Southampton man is demanding £393,000 a week to remain at Anfield, a proposal that the owners have instantly rejected.

He’s won every single major trophy possible with the Reds, so he may feel that his task on Merseyside is completed, but it would still be a huge blow to see him leave.

The AFCON winner is now 30, but he still looks as fit and sharp as ever and looks to have a good few years left in him.

It remains to be seen what the Senegal international will decide to do this summer, but no matter what happens, he will go down in the history of the club.

