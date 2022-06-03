Real Madrid release statement demanding answers over who is responsible for Champions League final mahem

Real Madrid have made an official announcement on their club website and questioned who is responsible for the chaotic scenes both inside and outside the Stade de France before and after their Champions League final clash with Liverpool.

The La Liga giants are calling ‘for answers and explanations in order to determine those responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenceless’.

They reinforce claims from Liverpool Football Club that supporters were ‘attacked, harassed, assaulted and robbed in violent fashion.’

Despite Real defeating Liverpool 1-0 and lifting the trophy of Europe’s premier competition for the 14th time, the event was marred by disgusting scenes as the French police targeted spectators with tear gas and locals mugged supporters outside the ground.

The kick-off of the game was delayed by 30 minutes to 9:30pm French time, with UEFA blaming spectators for their ‘late arrival to the stadium’ as the reason behind the delay.

The Los Blancos demanded that fans receive a response and that those responsible for the disturbing scenes are held accountable.

Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan has recently admitted that he’s ‘horrified’ after reading the accounts of some supporters who were caught up in the trouble at the venue in Paris.

In addition to this, chairman Tom Werner has demanded an apology from the French government for the ‘incredibly dangerous’ organising of the fixture.

An independent review has been commissioned by UEFA and we’re yet to see what that will mean.

An official statement from the governing body said (via GOAL) ‘decision making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final will all be thoroughly examined before any next steps are taken’.

