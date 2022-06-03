(Video) ‘It was like the Purge’ – UFC star Paddy Pimblett on his experience when attending Liverpool’s Champions League final

UFC star Paddy ‘the baddy’ Pimblett has been discussing his experiences of Liverpool’s Champions League final clash with Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris.

The avid Red admitted he’d ‘never been so scared’ attending a football match and also revealed that the French police were ‘laughing’ at him when he questioned the safety of the event.

The 27-year-old also likened the scenes in the French capital to the popular horror movie ‘The Purge’ – a film which sees all crime, including murder, becomes decriminalised for a 12-hour period.

Despite receiving his ticket from Liverpool Football Club, Pimblett also explained that a steward told him his ticket was fake.

Listening to the combat fighter’s account events is actually quite sad.

He and many others were simply attempting to enjoy watching their side play in the biggest game in European club football, but they were instead treated like animals and mocked by the French police.

The club’s CEO, Billy Hogan, admitted yesterday that he’s ‘horrified’ after reading the fans’ accounts of the events outside the Stade de France and thanked supporters for submitting their version of events to the club.

The French government are continuing to lie, but it’s great to see so many people standing up and demanding the truth, rather than the fans being blamed once again.

You can catch the scouser speaking below via @RMCSportCombat on Twitter:

🗣💬 "Je n'ai jamais eu aussi peur de ma vie qu'en sortant du Stade de France samedi" 💥 Le combattant UFC Paddy Pimblett, venu au SDF en tant que fan de Liverpool raconte les incidents. Il résume tout en une phrase : "au moins dans une cage c'est un contre un". pic.twitter.com/E3jF5qAWl8 — RMC Sport Combat (@RMCSportCombat) June 2, 2022

