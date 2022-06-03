Virgil van Dijk slams ‘strange’ four game international break after making 51 appearances for Liverpool this season

Virgil van Dijk has labelled the decision to play four Nations League games immediately after finishing a hectic club season as ‘strange’.

The Dutchman’s Liverpool side played every game possible this season as they took their quadruple hopes right to the wire and he himself featured in 51 appearances across all competitions.

And now the season has finished and players are usually afforded some time to rest, that isn’t the case for many European players as they now get set to participate in the Nations League – a competition which Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne has labelled as ‘glorified friendlies’.

The Netherlands will play four games starting tonight against Belgium and finishing on June 14 against Wales.

The former Southampton man will only feature in the opening game of the Nations League before being granted summer leave by Louis van Gaal.

Virgil picked up the League Cup and FA Cup with the Reds this season and ended the season as runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.

We didn’t left as much silverware as we had hoped for, but the season was still an extremely successful one for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

All of our lads deserve some rest before we get ready to do it all over again when the 2022/23 Premier League campaign begins in August.

