Virgil van Dijk weighs in on Louis van Gaal’s decision to leave Gini Wijnaldum out of latest Netherlands squad

Virgil van Dijk has defended his former Liverpool teammate and Netherlands compatriot Gini Wijnaldum after the PSG midfielder was left out of his national side’s latest squad.

The 31-year-old has struggled since moving to the French capital but the Reds No. 4 still believes the former Newcastle man has enough quality to represent Holland.

“I think – but I’m not the national coach – that Gini with his qualities always belongs in orange,” our No. 4 said (as quoted by Rousing The Kop).

“But he’s not at the best stage of his career. He’s not comfortable in his own skin. He has to accept the choice that the national coach has made.”

It’s great to see van Dijk defending his old Anfield teammate, but he’s right to point out that Wijnaldum’s career has gone down hill since he swapped Merseyside for Paris.

When he moved to Parc Des Princes last summer after a successful Liverpool career, he believed he still had a lot to offer at a top European club, but it proves that the grass isn’t always greener.

When looking at the Dutchman’s Twitter likes, it’s clear that he’s missing life on Merseyside.

Virgil has questioned Louis Van Gaal’s tactics in the past but the pair must have a good understanding of one another’s attitudes as the Liverpool defender has once again publicly questioned the decision of his national boss.

Gini started just two of PSG’s last nine league games and therefore won’t be adding to his 86 Holland caps anytime soon.

The decision to omit him from the squad will come as a concern to our former No. 5 as the 2022 Qatar World Cup is on the horizon, beginning later this year in November.

There’s still therefore time for him to get back into the squad but with the way his career has gone so far in Paris, nothing is guaranteed.

