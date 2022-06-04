BBC pundit says ‘Conor Bradley struggled’ when he came up ‘against Tsimikas’ on international duty for Northern Ireland

There looks to be a space in the Liverpool squad and Conor Bradley will be hoping to fill the void of a back-up right-back for the Reds.

Speaking on the Football Daily podcast, Iain Dowie said about our defender: “I thought the wing-backs lacked a bit of game understanding but that’s not a criticism because they are young men and they will have fine careers for Northern Ireland.

“But I just thought against Tsimikas, Conor Bradley struggled a bit in this game – but he will become an outstanding wing-back for us.”

We know that Kostas Tsimikas is a formidable foe for any and with the 18-year-old having to pit his wits against the left-back, would have been a real sense of where his game is at the moment.

If the Castlederg-born defender wants to take the space of backing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the next couple of seasons, he will have to work hard in order to do so.

It’s up to Jurgen Klopp on whether he wants Neco Williams to remain at the club, promote the Northern Irishman or possibly sign a new full-back like Calvin Ramsay.

