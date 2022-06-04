Ibou Konate handed the opportunity to make his French international debut as he replaces Raphael Varane in the national squad

After a brilliant season for Liverpool, Ibou Konate has been handed the opportunity to make his debut for France.

As announced on the French football Twitter account: ‘Konate replaces Varane.

‘Raphaël Varane (muscular pain in the left thigh) will not be able to participate in the next 3 matches for the Blues. Didier Deschamps replaces him with Ibrahima Konaté!’.

After starring at Under 16, 17, 19, 20 and 21 level for the French, the 23-year-old is now hoping to complete the set and get himself a full international cap.

Our No.5 will be facing competition from Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez and William Saliba to try and get himself some minutes on the pitch.

There could also be a return to the Stade de France on the cards for our defender, who will be hoping for a much better experience this time round.

You can view the confirmation of Konate’s selection via @equipedefrance on Twitter:

𝙆𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚́ 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙑𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙚 Raphaël Varane (douleur musculaire à la cuisse gauche) ne pourra pas participer aux 3 prochains matchs des Bleus. Didier Deschamps le remplace par Ibrahima Konaté ! #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/eNRxkRtONn — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 4, 2022

