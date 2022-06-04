Jurgen Klopp ‘likes’ 23-year-old Chelsea man but the two clubs face difficulty agreeing on his ‘current valuation’

Liverpool may well be signing a marquee forward player this summer and it looks like Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of a Chelsea man.

As reported by the Daily Mail: ‘Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic is another player liked by Klopp but, as it stands, no deal is likely for his current valuation’.

It doesn’t seem too likely at the moment but with the London’s club takeover being completed, it’s unknown what their new financial prowess will be.

Having made his name in Europe in our boss’ former club, the 54-year-old will be very aware of the American’s talents and he could be a good fit for the Reds.

The 23-year-old has played 38 games for the side from Stamford Bridge this season, scoring eight goals and recording five assists – including three games against ourselves.

With his current deal due to end in 2024, there could be room for a deal to be made but we know that FSG won’t be bullied on figures and so this could depend on some shrewd negotiations.

