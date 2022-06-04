Liverpool revealed as ‘probable destination’ for Barcelona midfielder as other European clubs increase their interest too

If rumours are to be believed, Liverpool look to be interested in trying to sign a forward and a midfielder this summer and one exciting move could be close.

As reported by TUTTOmercatoWEB: ‘If he were to leave Barcelona, ​​however, Gavi’s probable destination would seem to be Liverpool, who have already expressed interest in him several times’.

The 17-year-old has played 47 games for Barcelona this season, scoring two goals and recording six assists in all competitions for the La Liga side.

One of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe could be available and it would be remiss of us to let such an exciting player end up elsewhere, especially if we are his favoured destination.

It could only need a fee around £42 million for the Spaniard and that would certainly be affordable for a player who looks ready to compete at the highest level already.

If this is the man that Jurgen Klopp and the rest of his team want, then it would surely be a deal that FSG would be happy to finance.

