“My season is done” – Virgil van Dijk concludes his 2021/22 season by reflecting on ‘happy’ and ‘tough moments’ & giving ‘thanks’

Starting with a triumphant return from a serious knee injury and ending with a domestic double, it’s been quite the season for Virgil van Dijk.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 30-year-old wrote: “My season is done. A season that had tough moments, but most of all full of happy moments.

“Happy that I was able to contribute again, after being out for such a long time. I’m blessed and privileged and I really don’t take any of that for granted, I will keep continuing to improve and to get better but now is time to rest and completely switch off.

“Thanks to my teammates, the staff and fans at LFC and Oranje, and I’ll see you next season.”

Let’s hope next year can be as successful for the captain of Holland and that his injury concerns are far behind him next year.

It’s been taken a little for granted how quickly the No.4 signed his new contract with the club, something that several of his teammates haven’t managed to replicate.

We’re lucky to have the best defender in the world in our team and he’s very happy to be part of it for the foreseeable future.

You can view the post on van Dijk’s Twitter account:

I will keep continuing to improve and to get better but now is time to rest and completely switch off. Thanks to my team mates, the staff and fans at LFC and Oranje, and I’ll see you next season 😎 pic.twitter.com/gXeRQ1lxoQ — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) June 4, 2022

