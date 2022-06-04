Possible Sadio Mane swap deal with Bayern Munich ruled out as Fabrizio Romano declares ‘no way for other clubs as of today’

If Sadio Mane is to leave Liverpool, then it appears as though his desired destination would be Bayern Munich.

There had been some thoughts that wanataway Robert Lewandowski could be used as a makeweight in the possible deal but this now appears to be off the cards.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano: ‘Robert Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona, no way for other clubs as of today. He knows it’s still not easy to reach an agreement with Bayern – but he’s only waiting for FCB.

‘Lewa has verbal agreement on a three year deal with Barça’.

The 33-year-old is one of the best finishers in Europe and would be a huge asset to any club, given his previous experience of playing under Jurgen Klopp – some thought it could be the perfect time for their relationship to be rebuilt.

There have been some whispers over a possible move for Serge Gnabry and this could still be a way of the two clubs making a swap deal happen.

Despite all this though, we must first wait to hear what our No.10 wants to do with his future.

You can view the update on Mane and Lewandowski via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

