“Still to this day” – Steven Gerrard on love for “special” Liverpool & his “privileged position” and “connection” with “powerful fanbase”

Despite now plying his trade as the Aston Villa manager, Steven Gerrard is unequivocally a Liverpool man through and through.

Speaking with Liverpool’s website, the 42-year-old said: “This club has played such a big part in my life, a big part in a lot of my family’s lives. And still to this day, we love it like the first day we ever met it – I certainly do.

“A special football club, I’m in a very privileged position that I’ve actually been going out to represent it as a player.

“It’s played such a big part in my life and obviously a lot of people, family and friends, so we owe this club a lot.

“It’s got a connection, it’s got a real powerful fanbase and it has that family feeling to it.”

The heartfelt message was as part of the club’s 130th birthday but they are also clearly genuine words from our former captain and No.8.

It seems destined that the Huyton-born midfielder will one day end up in the hot seat as our boss, the only thing he has to do is prove that he is worthy of being handed the opportunity.

When it comes to understanding the club and loving everything that it stands for, there’s no doubt that he is the perfect candidate for the job.

