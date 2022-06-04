(Video) 98-year-old Liverpool fan shares his memories of supporting Liverpool since the 1920s

There aren’t many who have been able to witness more of the past 130 years of Liverpool games, than Ken Hirst.

In a video shared on the club’s YouTube account, the Scouser shared his memories of his life watching the Reds and his favourite players and managers during his time as a fan.

People like Albert Stubbins, Billy Liddell, Bill Shankly, Tommy Smith, Graeme Souness, Kenny Dalglish, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Jurgen Klopp are all name checked in the video.

“That’s my favourite manager I think of all time, the best man manager we’ve ever had. Paisley won 20-odd trophies and I hope Klopp stays with us to do the same”, said the 98-year-old about our current boss.

One can only imagine the riches that he has witnessed over the past century and it’s truly amazing to hear his tales of years gone by.

Well done to the club too for giving him the platform to share his memories and it’s a great way to celebrate our 130th birthday.

You can watch the video of Ken via Liverpool’s YouTube account:

