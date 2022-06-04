(Video) “I’m joining you guys next season” – Tammy Abraham suggests a move to Liverpool with Trent Alexander-Arnold

It looks as though Liverpool will be in the market for a new forward this summer and Tammy Abraham seems to want to fill the role.

Whilst on international duty with England, the Roma striker approached Trent Alexander-Arnold and jokingly hinted at a move to Anfield.

The 24-year-old said: “Trent, good luck. I’m joining you guys next season!”, to which our No.66 returned a huge smile after the pair shook hands.

READ MORE: UEFA finally issue apology after horror show outside the Stade de France before the Champions League final

After 53 games in all competitions this season, the forward has scored 27 goals and recorded five assists for Jose Mourinho’s team.

Being a contract until 2026 means that it might take a substantial offer in order for the former Chelsea man to get his move but he could be a player that Jurgen Klopp would like to see on Merseyside.

It’s probably all a bit of tongue in cheek banter between the international teammates but why not add another name to the reams of attacking players we’ve already been linked with.

You can watch the video of Alexander-Arnold and Abraham via @mxskiii on Twitter:

#Ep53 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Paris debacle, reviewing Liverpool’s season… & more!