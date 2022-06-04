(Video) Jurgen Klopp has everyone in fits of laughter with his cheeky remark to Calvin Harris after bus parade

Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool players were lucky to have acclaimed DJ Calvin Harris present for the recent bus parade.

The Scottish record producer, singer, and songwriter was on the back of the bus and played music for the whole squad and city, throughout the journey with both of our trophies won this season.

Thanks to Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ series on YouTube, behind the scenes access was provided and it helped to showcase a brilliant comment from the boss.

Following a picture with the DJ and several members of the squad, the German shook the hand of the musician and said: “That was actually not bad!”.

All of the players burst out laughing and the 54-year-old received a big hug from the man at the butt of his joke too.

It’s just another glimpse at what a brilliant personality the gaffer has and why everyone must love spending time in his company.

You can watch the video of Klopp and Harris courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/Gasoline_Dreams):

