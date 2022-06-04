(Video) Liverpool’s latest trophy on show in Anfield trophy room as the club proudly display our eighth FA Cup

Liverpool ended the season with a domestic cup double and our latest trophy is now on show at Anfield.

Inside the club’s museum and trophy room, we are now proudly displaying the eighth FA Cup which was won after a penalty shoot-out with Chelsea at Wembley.

Kostas Tsimikas’ vital winning penalty was enough to bring the cup back to Merseyside and it was produly displayed through the streets of the city, following the end of the season.

It’s not every season that a trophy is won and indeed the first time that this famous cup has been at Anfield since Steven Gerrard’s heroics in 2006.

This medal was a final one needed for a lot of the squad to complete the set of trophies on offer, after our success in the Carabao Cup back in February too.

For anyone who can get to Merseyside over the summer, it might well be worth popping in to have a look at the trophy that has been used since 1911 in England.

