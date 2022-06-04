(Video) Sadio Mane finally provides an update on his Liverpool career whilst on international duty with Senegal

Sadio Mane promised an update on his Liverpool future after the Champions League final but still hasn’t made a concrete decision.

Speaking with the media whilst on Senegal duty, the 30-year-old said: “Isn’t it 60 to 70% of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We’ll see soon”.

It’s still a mystery as to where our No.10 will be playing next season but Bayern Munich continues to be a team that he is closely linked with.

Whether it comes down to a bidding war, reluctantly allowing the attacker to leave, forcing him to stay or a new contract – this all doesn’t show signs of stopping soon.

It would be nice to hear exactly what the former Southampton man wants to do but we’ll just have to keep waiting for now.

His final game on international duty is on Tuesday, fingers crossed we’ll get an update soon afterwards – otherwise it’s going to be a long summer of speculation.

You can watch Mane’s words via @snewsafrica on Twitter:

🇸🇳🎙Sadio Mané en conférence de presse : « N’est-ce pas 60 à 70% des Sénégalais souhaitent que je quitte Liverpool ? Je ferai ce qu’ils veulent. Nous verrons bientôt. » pic.twitter.com/UI3WdjTazu — Sport News Africa (@snewsafrica) June 3, 2022

