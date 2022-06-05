Aurelien Tchouameni provides update on his future as Liverpool and two other clubs remain interested in the talented Frenchman

Reported Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni has broke the silence on his future after weeks of ongoing transfer speculation.

As well as Jurgen Klopp’s side, La Liga giants Real Madrid are also believed to be interested in obtaining the Frenchman’s signature, a move which the AS Monaco man is rumoured to prefer.

It was reported recently that the 22-year-old has turned down offers from the Reds and PSG in order to move to the Spanish capital, but with the latest comments coming from the midfielder, it appears that he’s yet to make a decision.

He was responding to transfer speculation and told French TV channel TeleFoot (via Liverpool Echo): “I’m not troubled by that (rumours), because it’s a position I’ve always wanted to be in. As long as I’m followed by the top clubs, that means I’m doing good things.”

He was then asked whether he’d made his decision on where to go, to which he responded: “Not yet.”

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘interested’ in replacing Sadio Mane with 23-year-old Chelsea star – Christian Falk

The talented youngster is currently representing France on international duty alongside Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate who was called up into the squad to replace Raphael Varane yesterday.

If we are to lose out on the French international, it’s believed that Klopp has already gathered alternative players for us to target this summer.

One of those players is Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella, a player that was linked with a move to Anfield five years ago.

It remains to be seen what will happen in the coming weeks, Tchouameni is certainly one Europe’s hottest prospects, but Liverpool have developed a knack in recent years of finding players on the cheap and turning them into world beaters.

Hopefully we can do the same this summer.

#Ep53 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Paris debacle, reviewing Liverpool’s season… & more!