Fabrizio Romano provides update on Mo Salah’s ‘complicated’ contract situation

Fabrizio Romano has urged Liverpool to ‘improve’ their contract proposals for Mo Salah or run the risk of the losing the Egyptian King on a free transfer next summer.

The former AS Roma man is believed to be happy at Anfield, but with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season, he’s reportedly demanding an increase in salary.

The Italian took his Twitter account to provide the update last night saying: “Mo Salah situation has not changed, as of now. He doesn’t want to leave Liverpool this summer – but new contract talks are still complicated, up to the club for the next months. 🔴 #LFC.

“Liverpool will have to improve their proposal or Salah could leave on a free next year.”

The prospect of losing one of the world’s best players on a free transfer is seriously concerning.

He’s a pivotal member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad and the insane number of goals that he’s scored for the club are a huge reason why we’ve tasted so much success in recent seasons.

He’s netted 156 goals in 254 games for the club since arriving from the Serie A five years ago.

He is happy to remain at Anfield, but he is now wanting a wage that matches his importance to the side.

It’s certainly a tricky situation for the club’s owners to navigate – if we decide to pay our No. 11 the huge wages he wants, other key figures within the squad may then expect the same treatment.

He’s now recognised as a world-class player and he has won every single major trophy possible at the club. In addition to this, he is absolutely adored by the supporters, so why would he want to leave?

If his refusal to sign a new deal is purely down to finances then it certainly is frustrating, but with him pledging his future to the club for another season, hiopefully that gives both parties enough time to reach an agreement.

You can see Romano’s tweet below via Twitter:

Mo Salah situation has not changed, as of now. He doesn’t want to leave Liverpool this summer – but new contract talks are still complicated, up to the club for the next months. 🔴 #LFC Liverpool will have to improve their proposal or Salah could leave on a free next year. pic.twitter.com/5EXOFXm1T0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2022

