Fabrizio Romano provides update on reported Liverpool target’s contract situation

Rumours have emerged in recent days suggesting that talented Barcelona midfielder Gavi is a target for Liverpool, but with Fabrizio Romano’s latest update, it looks like a move for the teenager is unlikely.

The Spain international has impressed for the La Liga outfit this term, featuring 47 times across all competitions and registering two goals and six assists – in addition to this he’s also earned seven caps for his country in what has been a superb season for the youngster.

But Romano has took to his Twitter account to provide news on the Spaniard’s situation, saying: “Negotiations between Gavi’s camp and Barcelona will resume in the coming days, after his agent finally received the official proposal for the new contract. 🔵🔴🇪🇸 #FCB.

“Gavi’s priority is to continue at Barça – while club are offering a five year deal with €1B release clause.”

The reported fee that would make Barcelona consider selling one of their brightest prospects was believed to be in the region of £42m.

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made midfield the key area of redevelopment for his side this summer with many of his current players now beginning to age.

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are all the wrong side of 30 so it’s believed that 22-year-old AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni is the club’s top midfield target whilst Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella is another name that has been linked with a move to Anfield.

It remains to be seen what business the club will complete this summer but we’re all excited to see how Klopp decides to strengthen his squad as we look to be as competitive as possible on all fronts once again next season.

