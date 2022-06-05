‘I think we’ll stop there’ – Sadio Mane claims he ‘respects’ Liverpool despite his recent bizarre transfer comments

Sadio Mane has insisted he respects Liverpool despite recently claiming he would let the people of Senegal decide whether he leaves the club this summer.

The 30-year-old is currently on international duty with his country following a successful season at the Reds which saw him net 23 goals across all competitions and win both the Carabao and FA Cup.

The former Southampton man had claimed in the past few days that ’60-70% of Senegal fans’ want him to leave Anfield and confirmed he’d ‘do what they want’, but he’s now admitted that his comments were nothing more than a joke.

“I spoke yesterday while joking with a bit of humour and it was everywhere,” Mane said (as quoted by the Daily Mail).

“I think we’ll stop there. Liverpool is a club I respect a lot. The fans adopted me since day one. Regarding the future, we’ll see.”

Our No. 10 is adored by Liverpool fans and is a pivotal member of Jurgen Klopp’s talented squad.

He’s become recognised as one of the world’s best players in his position, but with his current deal set to run out at the end of next season, it’s now looking increasingly likely that Bayern Munich will capture his signature in the coming months.

He netted a hat-trick for Senegal yesterday in a 3-1 win over Benin and is now out on his own as the country’s record goalscorer.

It would be a huge blow to lose a player of Mane’s calibre, but by making bizarre comments like his previous ones, fans will certainly become frustrated.

Ex-Red Jose Enrique has weighed in on the situation and slammed the winger, claiming his will to leave is purely financially motivated.

It’s believed that he’s requesting a whopping £393,000 per week to remain on Merseyside, a demand that the club’s owners simply aren’t willing to meet.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks and months but we certainly shouldn’t let him leave unless we bring in a suitable replacement beforehand.

