(Image) Mo Salah and Naby Keita enjoy conversation as Egypt prepare to face Guinea in AFCON qualifier

Mo Salah and Naby Keita are preparing to face off tonight in their AFCON qualifier and the pair have been pictured enjoying a relaxed conversation in Cairo.

Egypt welcome Guinea to the Cairo international stadium with our the pair set to feature and play pivotal roles as they captain their respective nations.

Liverpool played every single game possible this season as their quadruple hopes went right down to the wire, so for Jurgen Klopp’s star men to still be playing games despite the campaign being over is rather frustrating.

For international fixtures to be scheduled so soon after the domestic season has ended is rather bemusing.

Virgil van Dijk has labelled the plans as ‘strange’ and we can only hope that none of our lads pick up any injuries.

The Reds will need their entire squad back in great shape with the next campaign set to commence on July 30 when we face Manchester City in the Community Shield.

