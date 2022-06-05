Jose Enrique issues three-word response to reports linking Mo Salah with Barcelona transfer

Reports have emerged today suggesting that Mo Salah is a target for Barcelona next summer.

The Egyptian King has just 12 months remaining on his Liverpool deal and will therefore leave the club for free next summer unless he signs a new contract.

The former AS Roma man is reportedly wanting a significant wage increase in order to extend his Anfield stay, but so far there has been no agreement reached between both the club and the player.

With the La Liga giants now reportedly sniffing around our No. 11, Enrique took to his Twitter account to respond to the news, saying: “Spanish media dreaming…….”

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Camp Nou outfit were willing to splash €70m on the Egyptian, but with them still struggling financially, it’s not believed they’d rather hold out 12 months and capture his services for free.

Salah himself has confirmed that he’s remaining on Merseyside for at least one more season, but beyond the next campaign, his future is very much up in the air.

It would be a huge blow to lose Salah, especially for free, as he’s still at the top of his game.

He finished the Premier League season as joint top goalscorer and played a pivotal role as our quadruple hopes went right down to the wire.

We still have another season watching him in the famous Red shirt, but let’s not hope it’s his last.

