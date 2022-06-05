Liverpool ‘interested’ in replacing Sadio Mane with 23-year-old Chelsea star – Christian Falk

Liverpool are interested in signing Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic as a replacement for Sadio Mane who is reportedly nearing a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, that’s according to Christian Falk.

The reliable journalist, who is the head of football at German publication BILD, posted the update on his Twitter account this morning.

He said: “TRUE ✅ @LFC is interested in Christian Pulisic (23) as replacement for Sadio Mane (@FCBayern🔥) @ChelseaFC”.

It was recently reported that Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the United States international but striking a deal with the London club would prove difficult.

However the 23-year-old is believed to be growing frustrated with a lack of game time at Stamford Bridge and may look elsewhere to continue his development.

The former Borussia Dortmund man made 38 appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s side this season, netting eight goals and registering five assists along the way.

He is full of pace and therefore has the potential to slot into our front three on either flank and be a success.

Mane is a player that is looking to be on his way out of Merseyside with just one year remaining on his Anfield contract.

It’s believed that Liverpool would prefer to sell the former Southampton man and receive a respectable fee rather than seeing the Senegal international leave for free in the 12 months time.

If we’re to sell our No. 10, a player that is recognised as one of the best players in the world in his position, then a replacement almost certainly needs to come into replace him.

Pulisic may prove to be exactly that if Chelsea are willing to sell to a Premier League rival.

You can see Falk's tweet below via his official Twitter account:

