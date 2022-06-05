Liverpool ready to offer 10-goal forward as part of deal to sign Leeds United star Raphinha – report

Liverpool are reportedly readying a move for Leeds United star Raphinha and are willing to offer Japan international Takumi Minamino as part of the deal.

Sadio Mane looks set to leave the club for Bayern Munich this summer whilst Mo Salah is also nearing the final 12 months of his Anfield deal.

This means Jurgen Klopp is planning to find potential replacements and has singled out Brazilian Raphinha as one his top targets, that’s according to a report from the Mirror (via TEAMtalk).

Barcelona are also believed to be interested in the former Rennes man but the La Liga giants are still experiencing some financial troubles and may not be able to meet the Elland Road outfit’s valuation of around £70m for the winger.

The Reds too may not be willing to splash that much cash on the 25-year-old and will therefore offer money plus 10-goal forward Minamino in the deal.

The former RB Salzburg man made just 24 appearances for the Merseysiders this term but looked sharp whenever called upon by Klopp.

Minamino will be desperate for regular game time and the move may therefore make sense for both parties.

Raphinha played a huge role as Jesse Marsch’s side avoided Premier League relegation on the final day of the season, but with the quality he possesses he will be wanting to fight for silverware rather than survival.

He netted 11 goals and registered three assists in 36 appearances for the Yorkshire club and it would be interesting to see how he fares in a better side.

His pacy and direct style of play means he has all the assets to be a favourite at Anfield, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens on the transfer front in the coming months.

