(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold sparks outrage amongst England fans as the Liverpool star doesn’t join in with the national anthem before Hungary clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold has sparked serious outrage amongst England supporters after he was the only one from Gareth Southgate’s side to not sing the national anthem prior to the Three Lions’ clash with Hungary yesterday.

England fell to a 1-0 defeat in Budapest after a second half Dominik Szoboszlai penalty earned the hosts all three points in the Nations League Group C clash.

And despite the Liverpool full-back starting for Southgate’s side and throwing in a decent performance, he’s attracted criticism for not singing God Save the Queen.

The rest of the scousers’ teammates provided a passionate rendition of the anthem as the 23-year-old stood glum faced as the camera panned the starting XI.

It’s well known that many Liverpool supporters aren’t overly interested in England and their results, but this has left a huge number of fans around the country unhappy, especially at a time when the nation is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Reds fans also booed the national anthem at Wembley prior to their FA Cup final clash with Chelsea and many Kopites claim they’re ‘Scouse not English’.

There is a lot of hatred towards both the government and the monarchy for the way Liverpool fans have been treated in the past, especially in the aftermath of the Hillsborough tragedy with many blaming supporters of the Merseyside outfit for the dreadful scenes that day.

He isn’t the first player to not join in with the anthem, and he won’t be the last, but he’s certainly caused a stir.

